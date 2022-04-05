iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,815,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. 13,884,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11.

