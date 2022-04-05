D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Airbnb by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.19. 110,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,873. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of -227.80 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

