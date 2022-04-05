LABS Group (LABS) One Day Volume Tops $187,814.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $187,814.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.48 or 0.07494545 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.28 or 1.00010342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00055173 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

