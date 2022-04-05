Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $132.96

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.96, but opened at $128.43. Carvana shares last traded at $120.59, with a volume of 79,182 shares trading hands.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

