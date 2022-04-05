NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.35. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 13,047 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

