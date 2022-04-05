PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.90

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

