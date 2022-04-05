PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.52

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 4162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.