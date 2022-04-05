Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.94

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.94 and last traded at C$72.83, with a volume of 86478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.40.

MRU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

