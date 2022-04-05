Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

