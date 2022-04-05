Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,477. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

