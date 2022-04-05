Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citi Trends (CTRN)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2022 – Citi Trends is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “
- 3/16/2022 – Citi Trends had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – Citi Trends was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “
- 3/9/2022 – Citi Trends had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Citi Trends was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/17/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2022 – Citi Trends was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,232. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
