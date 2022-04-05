D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

