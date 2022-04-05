iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,571. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77.

