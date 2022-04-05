Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Twitter posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 58,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $313,565,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR traded up $10.66 on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 269,213,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

