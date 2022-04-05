Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.68.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

