Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$43.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.58.

LIF stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.49. The company had a trading volume of 104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,092. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$33.33 and a one year high of C$51.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

