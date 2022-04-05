Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.44.

CG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.54. 357,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

