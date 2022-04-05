F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $219,132.60 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $215.22. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

