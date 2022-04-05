Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.41. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 304,256 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $45,490,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 2,785,874 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $35,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

