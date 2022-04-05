D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,032 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.29% of American States Water worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

