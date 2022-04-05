Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.55. 43,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

