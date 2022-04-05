Analysts Set Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 259.29

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.40).

ABDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.74) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,393.44). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($26,993.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

Shares of ABDN traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.40 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,963. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

