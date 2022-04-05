Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.20 million to $267.40 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.49. 2,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,522. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

