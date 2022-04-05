Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 463,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

