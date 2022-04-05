WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 49,851 shares.The stock last traded at $54.29 and had previously closed at $54.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

