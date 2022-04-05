Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 3.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.11 and last traded at $125.80. 7,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

