Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 7.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 7,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 380,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

