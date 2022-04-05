Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 7.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 7,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 380,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
