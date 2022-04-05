Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 6.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.44. 141,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,312,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

