Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 5.9%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.08 and last traded at $56.28. Approximately 14,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,070,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

