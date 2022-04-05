Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 10,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 788,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,400. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

