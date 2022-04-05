D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.14 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 3.94% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 648.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,332. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.