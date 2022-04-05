Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 233,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,853. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

