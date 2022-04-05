D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 37,345 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. 28,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,055. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

