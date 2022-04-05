Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

JPM stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

