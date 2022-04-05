ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $793,440.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

