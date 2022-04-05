Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $398,489.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $816,820.45 and $398,489.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,369,191 coins and its circulating supply is 23,293,765 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

