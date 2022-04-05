D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,907 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown by 28.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 577.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK remained flat at $$125.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

