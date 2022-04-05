Azbit Hits Market Capitalization of $345,594.05 (AZ)

Azbit (AZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Azbit has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar. Azbit has a market capitalization of $345,594.05 and $811.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00106731 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.