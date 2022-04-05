DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,606. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

