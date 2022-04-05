Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $355.86

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,313. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day moving average is $319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

