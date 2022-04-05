Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) will announce sales of $120.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $123.50 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $117.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $503.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $554.97 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 870,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

