$1.26 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.20. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,198. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

