AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 128 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

