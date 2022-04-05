Prosus (PROSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prosus (OTCMKTS: PROSY):

3/28/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88).

3/22/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66).

2/11/2022 – Prosus was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 1,867,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,579. Prosus has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

