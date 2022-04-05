AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 186,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

