Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.08

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.