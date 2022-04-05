Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.08

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
