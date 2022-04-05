Jacqueline Williams-Roll Sells 10,911 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GIS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $2,272,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.