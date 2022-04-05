Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,077 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.56.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

