Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.34

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.34 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 2161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
