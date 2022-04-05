Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.34

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.34 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 2161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

