Spinnaker Trust Acquires 1,615 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

